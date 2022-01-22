Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.46.

NYSE MAA opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.83 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

