Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 1,099,379 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 5,415.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,379 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. Analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

