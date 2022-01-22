GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,356,959 shares of company stock valued at $51,963,321. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

