Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.83.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

