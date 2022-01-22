Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Ameren worth $140,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

NYSE AEE opened at $87.72 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

