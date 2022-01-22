Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $152,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

