Goldcoin (GLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $160,456.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $13.76 million and $160,456.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00303792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,830,231 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

