Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

