Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post sales of $504.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.47 million to $511.56 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.