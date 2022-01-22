Glaxis Capital Management LLC Sells 37,650 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,650 shares during the period. PlayAGS comprises about 0.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PlayAGS worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $111,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 279,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $282.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

