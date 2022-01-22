Glaxis Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up 2.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Everi worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

NYSE EVRI opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

