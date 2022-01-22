Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins reiterated a na rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.00.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.69. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$31.72 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$915.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.4400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

