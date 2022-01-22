Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Head to Head Contrast

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26% Udemy N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaotu Techedu and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 262.67%. Udemy has a consensus price target of $35.10, indicating a potential upside of 134.63%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Udemy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.53 -$213.47 million ($2.36) -0.95 Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Udemy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

Udemy beats Gaotu Techedu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

