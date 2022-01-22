Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

