Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.67. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 119,416 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.