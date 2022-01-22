Gala (GALA) Tops One Day Volume of $549.88 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $549.88 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

