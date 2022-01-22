Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.66. 5,709,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,446. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.11 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

