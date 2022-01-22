FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

BRX stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.