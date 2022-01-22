FY2024 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Lowered by Analyst

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

