FY2022 EPS Estimates for FTC Solar, Inc. Lowered by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FTC Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of FTCI opened at $4.11 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.