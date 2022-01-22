FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($14.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($14.25). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 418.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in United Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

