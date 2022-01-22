FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

