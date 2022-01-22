FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter.
Shares of SAN opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
