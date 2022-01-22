FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

