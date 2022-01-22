FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Issued By Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.28).

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

