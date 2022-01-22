FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Crocs, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.56.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.