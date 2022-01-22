FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.73.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

