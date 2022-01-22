FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.42.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$33.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.32. The firm has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$19.21 and a twelve month high of C$36.32.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

