Fulton Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

