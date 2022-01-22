Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FPE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.74 ($54.26).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €30.26 ($34.39) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($50.91). The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.24.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.