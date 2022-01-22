FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 542,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 377,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FSK stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.48. 1,544,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.