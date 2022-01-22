Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$15.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

FRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE:FRU traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,030. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.