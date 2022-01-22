Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

