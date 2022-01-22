Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

NYSE F opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.