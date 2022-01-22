FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0351

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. FOAM has a market cap of $11.12 million and $22,880.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00044143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.