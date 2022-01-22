Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 22624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLNC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

