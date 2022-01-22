FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $69.48. 286,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,798. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FirstCash by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

