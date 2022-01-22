First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

