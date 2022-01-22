First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $16.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,937,000 after acquiring an additional 362,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

