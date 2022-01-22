First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $21.26 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

