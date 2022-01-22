First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Holdings Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,755 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $114,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 210,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,378. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.