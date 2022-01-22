First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNI opened at $46.04 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

