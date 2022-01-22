First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $48,816.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Solar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in First Solar by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Solar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in First Solar by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

