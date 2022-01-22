First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,892 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $101,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 28.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $244.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day moving average of $277.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

