First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,008 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $67,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 365,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

