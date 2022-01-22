First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $85.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $85,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.