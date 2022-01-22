First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,874 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $73,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.82.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.13. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

