First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

