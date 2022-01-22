First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,266,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

