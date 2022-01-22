First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

