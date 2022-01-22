First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

